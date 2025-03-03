Saqlain Mushtaq challenges India to IND vs PAK bilateral series

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has challenged India to an IND vs PAK bilateral series consisting of Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

The former cricketer’s challenge came days after India defeated Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage after they suffered successive losses at the hands of New Zealand and India.

Several fans and former Indian cricketers pointed out the widening gap between the quality of the two archrivals.

Former cricketers mentioned India making it to the finals of almost all ICC tournaments in the last two to three years.

Pakistan, on the other hand, failed to make it past the group-stage in the ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024 and the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Amid concerns about the national side’s performance, Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has challenged the BCCI for IND vs PAK bilateral games to decide which team is better.

“If we keep political things aside, their players are very good, and they have been playing good cricket. If you are really a good team, I think let’s play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan, then everything would become clear,” he said while speaking on a private TV channel.

Saqlain Mushtaq was of the view that Pakistan would beat India in the IND vs PAK games if they get their preparations right.

“If we get our preparation right and sort out things in the right direction, then we will be in a situation where we can give solid answers to the world and India as well,” said Mushtaq.