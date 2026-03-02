Saqlain Mushtaq explains why Shadab Khan isn't performing

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has said that, given the current pool of players, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz remain Pakistan’s only complete all-rounders in the T20 format.

Speaking during a discussion on Pakistan’s campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Saqlain remarked that while players such as Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed are quality bowlers, they are specialist options rather than multi-dimensional cricketers.

“In the available resources Pakistan currently have, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are the only complete all-rounders,” Saqlain said.

He explained that modern T20 cricket demands players who can contribute meaningfully with both bat and ball, particularly in high-pressure tournaments.

According to Saqlain, head coach Mike Hesson appeared to expect balanced performances from both Shadab and Nawaz in batting as well as bowling. He emphasised that teams usually differentiate between bowling all-rounders and batting all-rounders, and that clarity of role is crucial for maximising output.

However, Saqlain argued that both Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were not utilised properly during the tournament. “They were not used in the right way in T20 World Cup 2026,” he said, suggesting that tactical mismanagement may have limited their impact.

His remarks add to the broader debate about team combination, role clarity and strategic planning within Pakistan’s T20 setup.