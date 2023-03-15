Saqlain Mushtaq speaks up on how Shadab Khan’s family approached him

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan married former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter Malika Saqlain in January this year in the presence of their families and the cricketing fraternity.

Saqlain Mushtaq, in a podcast, recalled how he got convinced to get his daughter Malika Saqlain married to Shadab Khan.

The former spinner said the all-rounder impressed him by leaving his marriage decision with his parents. Secondly, him praying five times a day.

Moreover, Saqlain Mushtaq said his son-in-law goes door to door to call players for prayers.

The former cricketer said the all-rounder’s parents surprised him by saying, “a daughter – whether it is of a king or slave – has to get married” when they came with the proposal.

Saqlain Mushtaq said he himself solemnized his daughter’s nikkah with Shadab Khan, an emotional moment he could not explain in words.

On the professional front, Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at Sharjah under his leadership on March 24, 26 and 27.

