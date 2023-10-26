Saqlain Sayedah assumes charge as Pakistan’s envoy to Germany

Saqlain Sayedah on Thursday took charge as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany, ARY News reported.
Shortly after assuming charge, Saqlain Sayedah chaired an introductory meeting with the embassy officials in Germany.
Ms. Syedah is the 1st ever woman ambassador of Pakistan to Germany.
Earlier this year, the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved the appointment of 19 new ambassadors and High Commissioners to various countries including a new council general for Pakistani consulate in New York.
Senior Foreign Service officer Muhammad Mudassir Tipu had been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Iran. While Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal had been made new High Commissioner for United Kingdom.
The PM rejected the recommendation for former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood as Pakistan’s new ambassador to China.
Directed General to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr. Bilal Ahmed, was made Pakistan’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.