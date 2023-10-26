Saqlain Sayedah assumes charge as Pakistan’s envoy to Germany

Saqlain Sayedah on Thursday took charge as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany, ARY News reported.

Shortly after assuming charge, Saqlain Sayedah chaired an introductory meeting with the embassy officials in Germany.

Ms. Syedah is the 1st ever woman ambassador of Pakistan to Germany.

Earlier this year, the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved the appointment of 19 new ambassadors and High Commissioners to vari­ous countries including a new council general for Pakistani consulate in New York.

Senior Foreign Ser­vice officer Muhammad Mudassir Tipu had been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Iran. While Pakistan’s ambas­sador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal had been made new High Commis­sioner for United Kingdom.

The PM rejected the recom­mendation for former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood as Pakistan’s new ambassador to China.

Directed General to Minis­ter of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr. Bilal Ahmed, was made Paki­stan’s new Permanent Rep­resentative to the United Na­tions in Geneva.