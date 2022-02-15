Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan, team beaten up by IB officials

KARACHI: The officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) beat up the host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrarul Hassan and his team for exposing the corruption of an IB Inspector along with video evidence.

According to the details, Iqrarul Hassan and his team members were beaten up by IB officials after they found an official taking money during door to door NADRA verification in a sting operation in Karachi’s Orangi area.

The Sar-e-Aam host and his team members were made hostage and beaten up by the officials of the civilian intelligence agency and were subjected to torture.

Iqrarul Hassan was immediately transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he received stitches and first aid medical treatment. Doctors said that basic medical treatment has been completed and his condition is out of danger now.

Read more: Hyderabad police torture Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan

Talking to ARY News, Iqrarul Hassan said he and his team were stripped naked, beaten up and electric shocks were inflicted on the delicate parts of their bodies on the orders of Director IB Syed Rizwan.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s House has taken notice of the manhandling of the ARY News host, team and suspended five officials of the IB.

According to a notification, IG Director, Syed Rizwan, Mehboob Ali, Inam Ali, Rajat Ali and Khawar have been suspended.

Comments