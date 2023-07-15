29.9 C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Sar-e-Aam team catches three DSPs red-handed 'receiving bribe'

KARACHI: ARY News anchor Iqrar-ul-Hassan and his Sar-e-Aam team conducted a sting operation in Quaidabad and Steel Town, and caught three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) red-handed while ‘receiving bribe’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) – posted in Quaidabad and Steel Town – were caught red-handed while ‘receiving bribe’. The three DSPs were identified as Ghulam Parwar, Jaffer Baloch and Nazar.

The Sar-e-Aam team – during its sting operation – founded that the police officers were ‘patronising’ illegal sale of gutka and Iranian oil.

The senior police officers – who were suspended – had allowed the illegal sale of gutka and Iranian oil in return for ‘heavy bribes’.

The Sar-e-Aam team conducted the operation in Quaidabad police station, and caught DSP Ghulam Parwar red-handed.

Meanwhile, DSP Jaffer Baloch Muhammad – who was suspended for ‘receiving bribe’ – was reinstated by Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Nasir Aftab.

