SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 11, 2025

KARACHI, December 11, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) bounced back to Rs74.71 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, recovering 11 paisa from yesterday’s low of Rs74.60 and remaining well under the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency dealers confirmed.

The selling rate climbed to Rs75.28. This swift rebound, sparked by renewed demand and uninterrupted remittance inflows, once again highlights the Saudi Riyal’s indispensable role in Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

For millions of Pakistani homes, the Saudi Riyal is the salary that pays school fees, hospital bills, and puts food on the table. Workers sweating on Saudi construction sites, in hospitals, and hotels keep billions flowing home every month. In May 2025 alone, the Kingdom sent $913.3 million — still the biggest single contributor. Between July 2024 and May 2025, total remittances soared to $34.9 billion, up a solid 28.8% year-on-year. Today’s rate of Rs74.71 means 1,000 Riyals now brings Rs74,710 — up Rs110 from yesterday — giving families an immediate, much-needed cushion.

The Riyal’s quick recovery to Rs74.71 breathes relief into households: every incoming transfer now buys a little more in the bazaar. Importers of Saudi oil and petrochemicals see slightly higher costs, but the dollar-pegged Riyal still offers predictability. At the macro level, these inflows continue to fortify foreign exchange reserves that crossed $11 billion in October 2024, helping tame inflation and service debt. A relatively softer Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports competitive globally.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala and firmly anchored to the US dollar, is managed by the Saudi Central Bank for rock-solid reliability in trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbol ₨, operates under a managed float guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, reacting to inflation, trade flows, and the powerful pulse of remittance inflows.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Riyal’s swift rebound to Rs74.71 shows the market correcting itself after yesterday’s sharp fall. With Hajj/Umrah season approaching and worker outflows steady, the Saudi-Pakistan remittance corridor remains one of the strongest economic bridges in the region. Every paisa counts — for families and for the nation.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan