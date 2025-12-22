SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 22, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate rose to Rs 74.74 in Tuesday’s open-market trading, up two paisas from Rs 74.72 on 19 December, currency dealers confirmed. The selling rate is now Rs 75.31, still well below the 2025 peak of Rs 76.03 recorded on 28 July.

The modest SAR appreciation translates into extra cash for the 2.7 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. Converting 1,000 Riyals today yields Rs 74,740—Rs 20 more than last week—helping families cover school fees, medical bills and inflation-hit grocery budgets. Saudi Arabia remains the largest source of Pakistan’s inflows, contributing US $913 million in May 2025 alone and pushing cumulative 11-month remittances to a historic $34.9 billion, up 28.8 % year-on-year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

A stronger Riyal marginally raises the Rupee cost of Saudi oil and petrochemical imports, but the Kingdom’s dollar-pegged currency still offers predictability for Pakistani refineries and manufacturers. Meanwhile, higher remittance dollar sales continue to fatten Pakistan’s foreign-exchange stockpile, which topped $11 billion in October 2024, supporting the central bank’s inflation fight and external-debt management.

SAR vs PKR outlook

Forex Association of Pakistan expects the SAR/PKR pair to hover between Rs 74.50 and Rs 75.00 through year-end, barring any sharp dollar swings or geopolitical shocks. Traders warn that even 10-20 paisa moves can shift remittance timing and import orders, so households and businesses should track live rates daily.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) is divided into 100 halalas and fixed at 3.75 to the US dollar.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR) trades under a managed float regime managed by SBP.