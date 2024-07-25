web analytics
Sara Ali Khan lashed out at air hostesses in plane

Be it her movies, funny social media posts or fashion, the Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is in the headlines for many reasons.

She always grabs people’s attention, however, a video of Sara has gone viral recently in which a moment with her on a plane has been captured which took the netizens by surprise.

In a viral video, Sara Khan is seen wearing a pink dress, looking gorgeous with curly hair and big hoop earrings.

However, an unfortunate incident occurs that leaves her visibly upset. According to media reports, air hostesses accidentally spilled a glass of juice on her expensive clothes.

