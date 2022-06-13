Sara Ali Khan to join Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Dream Girl’ sequel?

Reportedly, Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has bagged herself a lead role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’ sequel.

As per the reports from Indian media, makers of the 2019 comedy-drama ‘Dream Girl’ – starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles – are gearing up for a sequel of the title.

Moreover, the ‘Vicky Donor’ star has been roped in to reprise the role, and makers are on the lookout to get a compatible leading lady opposite Khuranna in the title. As per the reports, they are considering Nawab star-kid of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan for the same.

It is pertinent to mention that this will be the first collab for the duo if Khan gets on board.

Sources close to the outlet confirmed, “The makers are looking for a feisty, young star,” adding that ‘Sara fits the bill’ according to them.

It is also reported that director Raaj Shaandilyaa has ‘begun talks’ with Khan, however, “it is still in the early stages and the film will go on floors only later in the year.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film opposite Vicky Kaushal and also has suspense drama ‘Gaslight’ in the kitty, where she will share the screen with Vikrant Massey.

As for ‘Dream Girl’, the movie turned out to be one of the few successful Bollywood titles of the year and is the highest-grossing movie by Ayushmann Khurrana to date.

