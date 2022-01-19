Sara Gul becomes first transgender doctor of Pakistan

KARACHI: Sara Gul has become the first transgender doctor of Pakistan after passing out her MBBS exams from Karachi’s Jinnah Medical and Dental College, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a first, a transgender person, Sara Gul, has successfully passed her MBBS exams to become the first trans doctor.

Gul received her medical education from Karachi’s Jinnah Medical and Dental College that is affiliated with the University of Karachi.

Sara Gul told the media that she is proud of becoming the first transgender doctor of Pakistan and she will dedicate her services to the welfare of the transgender community.

Transgender persons are making their way in all walks of life after increasing chances of employment in different government sectors in Pakistan.

As the first transgender news anchor in Pakistan, Marvia Malik had expressed to be proud for being at the forefront of changing attitudes in her country.

The news of her first appearance on local channel Kohenoor TV in March 2018 had gone viral on social media and was just days after she became the first transgender model on the catwalk at the annual Pakistan Fashion Design Council fashion show.

In the same year, Pakistan’s first-ever transgender school had been opened in Lahore to provide education and vocational training to Pakistan’s transgender community.

Offering full 12 years of academic education from primary to matriculation, the institute had been named “The Gender Guardian”. It will later expand to college-level education as well.

The school for the transgender community was launched at an event at the Alhamra Open Air Theatre, Gaddafi Stadium. The school has no age limit and is located on the main DHA, while classes at the institution had begun in April 2018.

The school was established to cater technical education classes such as fashion designing, grooming courses (beautician and hairstyling), graphic designing, mobile and computer repair and the likes.

In 2021, Nisha Rao had been hailed across Pakistan for becoming first transgender student to get enrolled in MPhil programme to study law at the University of Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments