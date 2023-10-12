Sara Inam: Court to record Shahnawaz’s statement on Oct 18

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court will record the statement of Shahnawaz Amir, the prime accused in Sara Inam’s murder case, on October 18, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Judge Khan presided over the hearing, during which prosecutor Rana Hasan Abbas was present. However, the defence counsel in the case, Basharatullah, did not appear before the court.

informed the court that the counsel had prior engagements at the Supreme Court and urged the court to adjourn the hearing, which the court accepted.

“We will submit accused Shahnawaz’s statement under section 342 in the next hearing,” Basharatullah’s assistant lawyer assured the court and urged to adjourn the hearing.

Subsequently, the court fixed October 18 for recording Shahnawaz’s statement.

Sara Inam murder case

The renowned journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law had been murdered by her husband, Shahnawaz, in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb on September 22, 2022.

The 37-year-old was living at a farmhouse in the area where she was found dead. She was reportedly murdered with a dumbbell and her body was hidden in a bathtub in the bathroom.

Earlier, Sara’s family decided to stay in Pakistan until the case was solved and urged the government and judiciary to dispense speedy justice.