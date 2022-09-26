Sara Inam murder: Ayaz Amir’s wife seeks bail before arrest

ISLAMABAD: The wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir has sought bail before arrest in the murder case of her daughter-in-law Sara Inam, ARY News reported on Monday.

Last week, Shahnawaz Amir murdered his wife Sara by hitting a dumbbell on her head. He claimed that he killed her in self-defence.

Samina Shah filed a plea for pre-arrest bail in the district and sessions court of Islamabad. The plea submitted by Barrister Hasnat stated that the name of Samina Shah was included in the case on the complaint of Sara Inam’s uncle and aunt.

My son Shahnawaz Amir informed me about murdering his wife at 9:12am on the phone, Samina Shah said in her plea and added getting the information she ran towards the room the Sara Inam, but her daughter-in-law was already dead.

Read more: Islamabad court grants one-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir

Samina Shah has no involvement in the murder of her daughter-in-law in fact she is an eyewitness to the brutal killing, the plea submitted by the lawyer said.

My client is facing health issues therefore court is requested to grant bail before arrest to Samina Shah, plea moved by Barrister Hasnat said.

On Sunday, a local court granted one days’ physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, in the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sara Inam.

Comments