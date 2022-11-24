Sara Inam murder case: Court to indict accused on Dec 05

ISLAMABAD: The court will frame charges against key accused Shahnawaz Amir and his mother in Sara Inam murder case on December 05, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shahnawaz Amir, son of journalist Ayaz Amir, was arrested for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife Sara Inam in September.

Key accused Shahnawaz Amir and his mother Sameena Shah, who is also nominated in the case, were produced in the court today.

The lawyers of Shahnawaz and his mother submitted their advocacy papers in the case.

The accused were provided copies of case papers in presence of their lawyers.

The court of sessions judge Ata Rabbani fixed December 05 to frame charges against the two accused of the murder. The judge directed the accused to ensure their presence in the court in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Dec 05.

The murder incident took place in a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb, where the suspect was living with his mother.

Comments