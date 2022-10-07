Sara Inam murder: Interim bail of Shahnawaz Amir’s mother extended

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Sameena Shah, mother of prime suspect Shahnawaz Amir, till October 19 in Sara Inam murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Shahnawaz Amir’s mother along with his counsel appeared before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Muhammad Sohail.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding as Judge Sheikh Muhammad Sohail was no leave due to the demise of his mother. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district court has sought arguments from the plaintiff’s lawyer Rao Abdul Rahim today.

Shahnawaz was arrested for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother.

On September 27, District Session Court Islamabad acquitted journalist Ayaz Amir in the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sara Inam by his Shahnawaz Amir. There is no evidence about Ayaz Amir’s involvement in the murder, the judge said.

The police demanded five-day custody of Ayaz Amir to further investigate the murder. However, his lawyer argued that the police has not yet provided a legitimate reason for arresting his client.

