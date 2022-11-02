Sara Inam murder: Shahnawaz Amir’s mother gets bail

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted bail to Samina Shah, the mother of the prime accused in the Sara Inam murder case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail heard the bail plea and ordered the release of the accused.

Samina had been imprisoned in Adiala jail after the Islamabad police arrested her on October 19 following Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail’s dismissal of her bail request.

Read more: SARA INAM MURDER: SHAHNAWAZ AMIR’S MOTHER ARRESTED

On September 27, District Session Court Islamabad acquitted journalist Ayaz Amir in the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sara Inam by his son Shahnawaz Amir. There is no evidence about Ayaz Amir’s involvement in the murder, the judge said in his judgment in the Sara’s murder case.

The murder

The renowned journalist’s daughter-in-law was allegedly murdered in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb on Friday.

The 37-year-old was living at a farmhouse in the area where she was found dead. She was reportedly murdered with a dumbbell.

Comments