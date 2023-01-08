Sara Malik case: Father alleges daughter sexually assaulted

KARACHI: The father of 22-year-old Karachi girl Sara Malik, who allegedly committed suicide at Karachi’s Seaview beach, has claimed that her daughter was sexually assaulted by hospital owner where she was working as a veterinary doctor, ARY News reported.

The 22-year-old girl Sara Malik went missing from Karachi’s Seaview beach on Friday and it was later transpired by police that she might have committed suicide while jumping into the sea.

In an FIR registered with Sahil police station, the father of the victim girl alleged that her daughter was raped by the owner of the veterinary hospital and she might have committed suicide under mental stress.

“Sarah left home on Friday to perform her duties as a veterinary doctor in private hospital,” he said in FIR, adding that she had a relationship with the owner of a veterinary hospital located in Karachi’s Defence Nishat Commercial area.

Police have arrested the owner and female staff of hospital on the complaint of the victim’s father. Police have shifted the body to Jinnah hospital for autopsy and recorded statements of family members and witnesses.

The case

It is pertinent to mention here that the body of a female doctor who allegedly drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach was recovered on Sunday morning.

The mysterious incident caught attention after her bag with identification documents was found near Do Darya’s spot.

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR LADY DOCTOR WHO COMMITTED ‘SUICIDE’ AT SEA VIEW

After getting information, the police team reached Seaview beach and started an investigation into the mysterious incident.

According to the initial investigation, the police officials reported that the victim was identified as 22-year-old Sara Malik daughter of Abrar Ahmed and a resident of Azam Basti, Mahmoodabad. She works at an animal hospital while further investigation is underway.

Comments