Sara Malik case: Suspect confesses to killing girl after rape

KARACHI: Mystery circulating around the death of 22-year-old Sara Malik has been solved as the suspect arrested in the case has confessed to killing the girl after rape, ARY News reported.

The 22-year-old girl Sara Malik went missing from Karachi’s Seaview beach on Friday and it was later transpired by police that she might have committed suicide while jumping into the sea.

According to police, Dr Shan, nominated in the Sara Malik case, has confessed to killing Sara Malik after sexually assaulting her. The police investigation further said that the girl informed her father on phone about being raped by Dr Shan.

In an FIR registered with Sahil police station, the father of the victim girl alleged that her daughter was raped by the owner of the veterinary hospital and she might have committed suicide under mental stress.

“Sarah left home on Friday to perform her duties as a veterinary doctor in private hospital,” he said in FIR, adding that she had a relationship with the owner of a veterinary hospital located in Karachi’s Defence Nishat Commercial area.

It is pertinent to mention here that the body of a female doctor who allegedly drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach was recovered on Sunday morning.

