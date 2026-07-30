Why Sarah Ferguson is preparing for UK return?

There is reportedly chatter about the Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s impending trip back to the UK to support her daughter, Princess Eugenie, who is set to give birth in the coming months. While Ferguson has kept a low profile for the most part in the last few months after becoming the focus of media attention, linked to a collection of old emails related to Jeffrey Epstein, sources insist that the former royal feels disinclined to stay so far removed from her family during major life events.

Set to Remain Close Ferguson is said to be apprehensive about traveling to England but she wants to be at her family’s beck and call.

“She can’t bear the idea of being so cut off from her daughters and her grandchildren, especially with Eugenie about to give birth.

She feels it’s crucial for her to be nearby,” explained a royal insider to Closer Online Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced in May that their third child is expected this summer, joining them alongside August and Ernest.

Tending to Family Business & Monarchy The Duchess also reportedly seeks to tend to a few existing family and royal matters before her arrival. Getting Right with Prince Andrew Although their lives have shifted significantly, the sources said that Fergie knows that she must get in sync with Prince Andrew.

Approaching the Crown She is reportedly hoping to engage directly with senior members of the monarchy to defend her years of service to the family, citing the documents have no implication for illegal activity of Fergie, but rather how an emails written under the direction of a legal representative to address an anticipated defamation challenge.

Regarding the Old Emails Back in October (last year) old emails surfaced implicating Ferguson from correspondence sent to her long ago former friend and convicted sex offender, Epstein.

While no wrongdoing of Ferguson was revealed, a court review didn’t confirm illegalities by Duchess, reports said her attorney explained, stating they were carefully worded to deflect defamation threat following the Duke of York having spoken against Epstein.