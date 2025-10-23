Sarah Ferguson makes fresh start with new name after royal title removal

Sarah Ferguson is making a fresh start!

Days after the removal of her Duchess of York title, the wife ex-wife of Prince Andrew has unveiled her new identity to the world.

According to GB News, Sarah Ferguson has formally removed her Duchess of York title from Companies House records and now identify her as Sarah Margaret Ferguson rather than Sarah, Duchess of York.

Earlier to this, the mother of two even changed her username on social media accounts, switching her X handle from SarahTheDuchess to sarahMFergie15.

In addition to her name, Sarah Ferguson also altered her listed occupation, changing it from director to charity patron, spokesperson, writer and TV presenter.

Fergie was granted the title of Duchess of York when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. However, she lost the style of “Her Royal Highness” following their divorce in 1996.

Most recently, her Duchess of York title was removed after his ex-husband, Prince Andrew, announced that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday amid string of scandals.

Following the announcement, the Royal Family replaced all references of the Duke of York to Prince Andrew on their official website.