Sarah Ferguson reacts to losing ‘Duchess’ title after Prince Andrew’s final Royal exit

Sarah Ferguson’s close pal has revealed her surprising reaction on losing “Duchess of York” title after Prince Andrew’s gave up his “Duke of York” honor.

On Friday, October 17, the younger brother of King Charles announced that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors in a seismic statement released by Buckingham Palace amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

This shocking decision has also stripped Sarah Ferguson from her royal title of Duchess of York, which she has been using for many years.

Even after the pair were stripped of their royal titles, one of the mother-of-two’s close pals has revealed that Fergie “is relaxed” and is “standing firmly” by her disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew’s side.

“Sarah will always stand by Andrew, she will always have love for him. Sarah is relaxed … it’s always been a courtesy title,” the source told Page Six.

Queen Elizabeth made her second son the Duke of York when he tied the knot with Sarah Ferguson in 1986. The move made Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York and she retained that title even after she and Andrew divorced in 1996.

Despite the recent announcement, the former couple will continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.