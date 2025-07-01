Sarah Ferguson makes surprise return to Wimbledon after 24-year absence

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, made a surprise return to Wimbledon on Monday, ending her 24-year absence from the event.

She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Beatrice, as they watched the tennis match from the Royal Box at SW19.

The mother-daughter duo sat alongside notable figures like David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne, and Richard Osman. Sarah Ferguson wore an elegant green dress with floral detailing for the occasion.

This marks a significant return for Fergie, who was last seen at Wimbledon in 2001 and was a regular presence in the 1980s and 1990s, often attending with the late Princess Diana.

The tournament kicked off with an extreme weather condition as Wimbledon recorded its hottest opening day on record. The temperature reached 32.3C, surpassing the previous record of 29.3°C set on 25 June 2001.

Earlier, She said the death of Queen Elizabeth II made her feel liberated.

Duke of York Prince Andrew married Duchess Sarah Ferguson in 1986. They ended their marriage in 1996. They share two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sarah admitted that she found her voice after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think also the queen dying has sort of liberated me a bit,” she said. “My sense of purpose has always been, for 62 years, 63 years, to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty’s values.”

Sarah Ferguson added living without royalty made her mature.

“She was more a mother to me than my own mother, really, and therefore now she’s not there anymore, I feel as though maybe I can be free to be Sarah. I feel as though I’m liberated from my own mental shackles,” the duchess added.

Moreover, she said Elizabeth’s death affected her mental health for the better.

“I’m a strong redhead, and it’s OK to be strong, it’s OK to be very colourful and feisty. I think I’ve been through many mental issues. [I’ve had] quite the journey… I’ve become more savvy,” she said.