Sarah Ferguson 'staying' with friends after losing royal home amid Andrew-Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly staying with friends after losing her royal residence following the ongoing fallout surrounding her former husband, Prince Andrew, and his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to recent reports, Ferguson has been relying on the support of close friends for accommodation after she and Andrew were forced to leave their long-time home at the Royal Lodge. Although the couple divorced in 1996, they had continued living together at the Windsor estate for years.

The situation reportedly changed after Andrew’s legal troubles and his association with Epstein placed increasing pressure on the royal family. Andrew’s brother, King Charles III, is said to have taken steps that ultimately led to Andrew losing the residence.

Sources claim Ferguson has since been staying with various friends, including actress Priscilla Presley. The Duchess of York has long spent time in New York City, where she previously visited friends and attended social events.

However, insiders say that recent developments surrounding Epstein-related emails have made some of Ferguson’s acquaintances hesitant to host her. Reports suggest that some former supporters now feel the renewed scrutiny around Epstein makes any association with people linked to the scandal particularly sensitive.

“Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time,” said an insider. “A lot of people actually really like her, but being associated with anyone associated with Epstein just isn’t wise right now.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, lives in New York. But sources say both Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, are believed to be trying to maintain distance from the controversy.