Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s pictures from Paris go viral

The latest pictures of showbiz couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir from their Europe vacation are going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Sarah Khan treated her more than 10 million followers with some adorable glimpses of her little family, from their latest outing at the iconic Eiffel Tower of Paris.

“Bonjour (Hello) 🇫🇷💕♥️,” read the caption on her four-picture gallery, capturing the couple with their toddler Alyana Falak in a playful mood.

During the same outing, Khan’s husband, singer Falak Shabir continued with his legacy and made sure to find the most beautiful red rose for his wife and presented her at the most-loved romantic destination in the world.

His reel, with the trending number ‘Guli Mata’ by Shreya Ghoshal and Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred in the background, garnered over half a million views on the social site, while netizens cannot stop gushing over the ‘ideal husband’.

The viral posts were received with love by millions of social users, who liked the post and dropped heartwarming comments for their favourite celebrity couple.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

