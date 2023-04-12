Sarah Khan reveals her wedding gift from Falak Shabir

The most-loved celebrity couple, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir were seated with host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

In the outing, the actor disclosed the most expensive gifts that her singer husband has gifted her up til now including the precious wedding gift.

During the Q&A segment, the host asked Shabir about the most expensive gifts he has given Khan – apart from the Korean products – in their three years of marriage, the singer replied that this question can be better answered by his wife.

Speaking about the various expensive presents from Shabir, Khan mentioned that she was never fond of luxury brands’ products before marriage, however, it is only after getting married, that she has been introduced to all of them by her husband who frequently buys designer bags and shoes for her.

“However, the most expensive gift has to be the house that he gave me on our wedding, and very recently he has surprised me with another house,” said the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor.

“Also, he recently got me a diamond ring from Dubai,” she added.

It should be noted here that the A-list actor Sarah Khan got married to prominent singer Falak Shabir in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak, the following year.

