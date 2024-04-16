Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s family pictures with daughter go viral

The latest pictures of showbiz couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir from their latest Dubai vacation are going viral on social media. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Sarah Khan treated her more than 11 million followers with some adorable glimpses of her stunning little family, from their latest trip to Dubai.

The ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor simply captioned the two-portrait gallery with, “Dubai,” and a double-heart emoji. Khan also posted a separate two-picture gallery of herself, flaunting her western, albeit modest OOTD for the family shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

On the other hand, the ‘Vichora’ singer and a doting father shared a photo dump, only featuring his two-year-old daughter, Alyana Falak with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

The viral posts were received with love by millions of social users, who liked the posts and dropped heartwarming comments for their favourite celebrity couple.