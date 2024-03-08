Husband goals: Sarah Khan flaunts her swanky gift from Falak Shabir

Singer Falak Shabir shelled out some major hubby goals yet again, gifting his wife, actor Sarah Khan, with her dream car.

The ‘Vichora’ singer surprised his wife Sarah Khan with a swanky new ride on Thursday and captured her heartwarming reaction to her brand new Mercedes-Benz. He shared the clip to his Instagram stories with the caption, “Begum this is for you, your favourite car is here. Alhamdulillah.”

Soon, the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor turned to her handle with a fresh picture gallery, flaunting her luxury gift from her doting husband. With the pictures of herself and her daughter Alyana inside the new car, Khan captioned, “He said ‘you deserve the best of everything’ and handed me the keys. ♥️ Wallahi somebody tell him I already got the best one in the world, that’s him!”

Thousands of fans reacted to the post with likes and warm wishes for the couple, however, a certain section of keyboard warriors attacked the celebrities for showing off their wealth.

Pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020 and they welcomed their first child, baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Both Sarah and Falak with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.

