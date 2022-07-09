Viral: Sarah Khan meets an emotional fan

Showbiz A-list actor Sarah Khan wins hearts yet again as she sweetly met an emotional fan in the viral video.

A video doing rounds on social media sees a heartfelt interaction between the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor and a die-hard fan of her in Lahore. Khan who was shooting for a brand at a popular mall in the city was surprised by the hysterical young fan.

The girl can be seen giving a hug to Sarah while she kissed her hand. When questioned by someone from the background “You really love Sarah?”, the overwhelmed admirer couldn’t utter a word and just nodded as tears rolled down her face.

After the girl left, someone can be heard telling Khan, “Sarah, the fans are loving you,” to which she replied, “Thankful to Allah, it is all their love.”

About the now-viral incident, Khan said she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the ‘love of Lahore’.

Sarah Khan with her professional work and grounded attitude is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry. Apart from her huge fanbase, Khan boasts millions of followers on her social media handles, where she often shares glimpses of her only child, Alyana.

For those unversed, Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child Alyana Falak last year.

