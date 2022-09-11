Showbiz BFFs: Sarah Khan, Merub Ali’s challenge video goes viral!

The latest video of new showbiz BFFs, Sarah Khan and Merub Ali, is viral on social media sites.

The clip was shared by the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor on her official handle of the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, which sees Ali try to prank the ‘Tum Meri ho’ actor with an interesting challenge.

The video, now viral across social media, begins with Ali explaining the rules of the game to Sarah Khan, that she is not allowed to say ‘no’ or ‘never’, neither can she ‘move her head’ to depict the same.

Ali then asked the fellow actor to name the capital of Pakistan, to which Khan first said “Lahore,” but immediately changed her answer to “Islamabad”. She was then questioned about the capital city of Japan, and retorted saying, “I don’t know.” Ali was quick to point out to Khan that she is not allowed to say ‘no’, and both of them burst into laughter.

The funny snippet has been watched by millions of social users and received thousands of likes on Instagram alone. Additionally, the loyal fans took to the comments section of the video and dropped adoring compliments for the showbiz divas.

Here is what some of the comments read:

Cuties😂😂😂

BESTTT😂😂😂

MASHAALLAH CUTIEES IN ONE FRAME

such a cute video

Loveddd it 😂❤️ Merub ain’t coming slow

Apart from their on-screen collaborations, Sarah Khan and Merub Ali enjoy a close bond in real life as well. The two often share glimpses of their off-screen fun on respective social media handles.

