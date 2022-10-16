Sarah Khan drops a new picture with Alyana Falak

The latest adorable picture gallery of A-list actor Sarah Khan with her daughter Alyana Falak is viral on social media sites.

The ‘Tum Meri Ho’ star treated fans with yet another glimpse of her year-old daughter, Alyana in a new picture gallery of herself. The three-picture gallery posted by Khan on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, had the little girl with her mama in the last slide, while the actor can be seen posing with a book in her hand for the first two snaps.

The celebrity captioned the Instagram picture post with a book and hearts emojis.

Millions of users of the social platform reacted to the viral post with likes along with heartwarming comments for Sarah Khan and Alyana Falak.

Have a look at the comments section of the post.

Given her stellar on-screen performances and grounded attitude in the real world, Sarah Khan is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry, and just like her mom, the adorable star kid is a social media darling now.

Khan boasts over 9.8 million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she often shares glimpses of her professional projects along with heart-melting snippets of her only child, Alyana.

For the unversed, Khan and now-husband, singer Falak Shabir got engaged in July 2020 and married in an intimate nikkah ceremony the same year. The celebrity couple welcomed girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

The duo take to Instagram to share adorable family pictures with their fans.

The celebrity couple marked the first birthday of baby Alyana with a grand Barbie-themed birthday bash earlier this month.

Comments