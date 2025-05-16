What made Sara Umair slap the director on shoot?

Pakistani showbiz star Sarah Umair has revealed that she once slapped a well-known director on a drama set due to inappropriate behaviour.

In a recent appearance on ARY Digital’s morning show Good Morning Pakistan, Sarha Umair candidly shared the disturbing experience she faced during the early years of her acting career.

Speaking about her temperament, Sarah said, “I have always had a short temper and cannot tolerate any wrongdoing. Since becoming a mother, my anger has calmed a bit.”

Sarah Umair, who has worked under veteran director Kazim Pasha, said, “He is my teacher, and I address him with respect. I cannot call anyone else ‘sir’ apart from him.”

While recalling the incident, Sarah revealed that it happened several years ago while shooting a drama in Matiari, Sindh.

Sarah Umair said the director, whom she did not name touched her inappropriately during the shoot.

“At first, we were sitting at the dining table, and I felt someone touching me. I assumed it was a mistake and changed my seat, but the same thing happened again.”

“The third time, while he was explaining a scene, he again touched me in a completely inappropriate manner. That’s when I slapped him—not once, but twice,” Sarah Umair revealed.

She further said, “After slapping him, I told him I would never work with a disgusting person like him.”

Despite speaking openly about the incident, Sarah Umair chose not to disclose the director’s name or the drama involved.

