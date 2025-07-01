Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ breaks Box Office record in Pakistan

After skipping theatrical release in India, Hania Aamir’s debut Punjabi movie with Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, scored a record-breaking opening at the Pakistani box office.

Amid the political tension between neighbouring countries and boycott calls for global star Diljit Dosanjh and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers, for casting Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir in the horror-comedy threequel, the title finally arrived in theatres across Pakistan on Friday, meeting with an overwhelming response from the cinegoers.

As per the industry reports, the maiden cross-border collaboration of the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star collected Rs 3.5 crore in the opening day ticket sales across Pakistan, surpassing the first-day earning of Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma’s ‘Sultan’ (Rs 3.4 crore), to claim the crown of biggest debut.

Additionally, the U.K.-based spooky threequel has also scored a whopping INR18.1 crore debut weekend at the worldwide box office, despite not getting a theatrical release in India.

For the unversed, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ producers, including Dosanjh, decided to release Amar Hundal’s directorial horror-comedy, co-starring Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa and Gulshan Grover overseas, after the Film Federation of Western Indian Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

