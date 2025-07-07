Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ breaks worldwide Box Office record

Despite skipping theatrical release in India, Hania Aamir’s debut Punjabi movie with Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, has managed to break Box Office records within the opening week. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Amid the political tension between neighbouring countries and boycott calls for global star Diljit Dosanjh and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers, for casting Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir in the horror-comedy threequel, the title finally arrived in worldwide theatres, except India, last week, smashing several box office records.

As per the numbers quoted by the trade outlets, the title has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta’s ‘Saukan Saunkanay 2’, to become the highest-grossing Punjabi movie of 2025, with its worldwide ticket sales of INR39 crores, in the first 10 days of release – a record-breaking figure for movie not releasing in movie halls across India.

For the unversed, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ producers, including Diljit Dosanjh, decided to release Amar Hundal’s directorial horror-comedy, co-starring Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa and Gulshan Grover overseas, after the Film Federation of Western Indian Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

