Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ trailer blocked on YouTube India

The recently dropped trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, starring Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir and Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, has been unavailable on YouTube India.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After skipping the theatrical release of his forthcoming Punjabi horror-comedy in cinemas across India, Diljit Dosanjh has stirred a new controversy, blocking the trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, marking the Indian movie debut for Pakistani star Hania Aamir, in his country.

As per the reports, the almost three-minute-long official trailer of the UK-based spooky-comedy, which has finally confirmed the ‘Kabhi main Kabhi Tum’ star’s role in the film, has been geo-blocked on YouTube in India. However, it can still be watched on Dosanjh’s Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, the previously released teasers and songs are still available to watch on the video platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Notably, the previous reports from Indian media suggested that Aamir has been dropped from her debut Punjabi film with the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, after the Film Federation of Western India Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 people in April, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, not only did the official trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, released on Sunday, quash the rumours, but it also gives eager fans a good glimpse into the pivotal role of Aamir as a ghostbuster in the movie.

Directed by Amar Hundal and co-written by Jatinder Lall, Dheeraj Rattan and Manila Rattan, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release, except India, this Friday, June 27.

Also Read: Hania Aamir issues warning to fans