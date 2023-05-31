Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas blames Imran Khan for current political crisis

LAHORE: Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan for current political crisis, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former AJK prime minister said that he has old terms with the PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He blamed PTI chief Imran Khan for the prevailing political crisis in Pakistan saying that PTI played a major role in the current political crisis.

The former PTI leader maintained that only Chaudhary Shujaat can lead the nation. Sardar Tanveer added that whenever he needs advice he asks the Chaudhry Shujaat for help.

Furthermore, Sardar Tanveer Illyas said he didn’t say that he is joining PML-Q, instead, he will take take decisions after consulting Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain.

Earlier in April, the full court of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) High Court had disqualified then Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas in a contempt of court case.

The high court bench in a contempt of court hearing refuted the apology tendered by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas to the court following his speech at a public meeting criticising the stay orders and said the practice was affecting the performance of the government.

Later, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court also rejected former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ petition against the high court’s decision to disqualify him from the top office.

A full bench headed by AJK SC Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram had heard the case. The court had dismissed the petition filed to suspend the judgment against the high court’s order and said that the appeal will be heard and decided on merit.

It was a major setback to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the AJK High Court removed Ilyas from the post of prime minister, making him the region’s first premier to be disqualified in a contempt of court case.