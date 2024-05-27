Ex-AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas gets post-arrest bail

A local court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to former prime minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in a case of ‘misuse’ of a diplomatic passport.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah granted bail to Sardar Tanveer Ilyas against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to release him.

In today’s hearing, the FIA team presented the record before the court and opposed the bail to the accused, but the court rejected the FIA’s stance and ordered his release.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is accused of keeping his diplomatic passport after stepping down from the position of premier.

In the last hearing, the FIA prosecutor told the court that former premier AJK had violated the law and used his diplomatic passport to travel to Saudi Arabia after leaving office, which was illegal.

His [Ilyas] diplomatic passport had been canceled, yet he had failed to return it, he said.

Earlier, the former AJK prime minister, was arrested in a case related to an attack on a company’s office.

Sources told ARY News that the former AJK premier was arrested in the case registered at Margalla Police Station.

According to sources, he is accused of trying to seize the central offices and important documents of Centaurus Mall.