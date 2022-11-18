Kashmir LG polls: ECP serves notice to PM AJK over conduct violation

RAWLAKOT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday served a notice to Prime Minister Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for violating the electoral code of conduct by announcing developmental projects, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been issued a notice by the ECP after the opposition leaders filed a complaint against him. The PM AJK had announced development projects in the region, which is a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The ECP has ordered to stop any work in progress on the new projects and summoned the Principle Secretary to PM AJK on November 23.

The LG polls in AJK would be held on November 27.

AJK-CEC Justice retired Abdul Rasheed Sulehria on Tuesday brushed aside rumours about the postponement of local government elections. He assured that the polls would be held on November 27 as per the previously announced schedule and all arrangements for that regard had been made.

