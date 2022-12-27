Sardi Sooraj aur Senorita!’: Rabya Kulsoom’s pictures go viral

Actor Rabya Kulsoom is acing the role of Maila and Neelo in the riveting ARY Digital dramas “Fraud” and “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha“. She plays character protagonists in the serials and makes the audience and fans root for her.

In “Fraud“, her character is that of Maya’s (Saba Qamar) younger sister who is steadfast in helping and supporting her sibling through thick and thin. She marries police officer Talal Khan (Alee Hassan Shah), who gets killed during a robbery attempt.

She then gets married to Nael (Adnan Samad Khan). He had refused to marry Maya after her father Nisar (Mehmood Aslam) got her married off to Tabraiz to fulfilling his wish to get her daughters married in a rich family.

Moreover, the scene where she consoles her elder sister – who has a breakdown after being swindled of her valuables and affecting her self-respect – is one of the most memorable from the serials.

Apart from winning hearts on small screens, the actor is an active social media user, especially on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. She makes her fans and admirers smile and laugh with her captivating and light-hearted pictures which go viral.

Rabya Kulsoom did it again with pictures of her basking in the sunlight. We cannot help but smile by looking at the actor’s images.

Earlier, she looked gorgeous in her blue dress pictures.

The celebrity, like other stars and athletes, does not limit herself to sharing pictures and videos of her personal and professional endeavours on Instagram. She gets her point on social and political issues through the platform also.

