Sarfaraz Ahmed assigned new role in PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been given new responsibilities within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to sources, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed as the incharge of Pakistan Shaheens and the Pakistan Under-19 teams.

He will oversee all matters related to both squads, including coordination with coaches, squad management, and arrangements for domestic and international tours.

Sources further added that Sarfaraz will also travel with the teams on their tours as part of his new role.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmed, as Team Director of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10, opened up on the challenges of transitioning to the coaching role.

The wicketkeeping batter led the side for eight years and in a record 80 matches since the inception of the PSL in 2016, and played as a player in the previous edition of the league.

In an interview with PCB Digital, Sarfaraz Ahmed said: “It is an exciting role for me, and I am trying to learn as I have previously worked as a mentor in the two Champions Cup events for team Dolphins”.

Sarfaraz Ahmed added, “It’s not easy for a player to transition into a coaching role, especially after being involved as a player on the field, but over time you need to evolve your skillset and adapt to new responsibilities. I have been with Quetta since the start of the HBL PSL.”

Recalling Quetta Gladiators’ triumph in the 2019 edition, the former Pakistan captain called it a memorable moment after reaching finals and playoffs for three years.