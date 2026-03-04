PCB decides to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as test head coach

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the new head coach of the Pakistan Test team, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the position of head coach of the Test squad has been vacant since the departure of Azhar Mahmood in October 2025.

Under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s mentorship, the Pakistan Under-19 team delivered an impressive performance, which strengthened his case for the role.

Sources said Sarfaraz Ahmed is expected to take charge of the red-ball side from the upcoming Bangladesh series in May, marking the beginning of his tenure in the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Earlier, pacer Mohammad Amir in an interview said that the decline of Pakistan cricket began when Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed were removed from their roles as head coach and captain, respectively.

Speaking on a sports show about Sarfaraz Ahmed’s removal from the team, Amir said he had stated on record at the time that the decision marked a “dark moment” for Pakistan cricket.

“When Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed were removed from their positions, I predicted that it would be the beginning of a dark era for Pakistan cricket. From that point onward, Pakistan cricket would go down, not up,” Amir said.

He added that even off the record, he had told friends to “mark my words — if Pakistan cricket rises from here, you can hold me accountable.”

“It has gone into decline, and it is still going down,” he remarked.

Amir also criticised the handling of leadership changes by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), particularly regarding Babar Azam.