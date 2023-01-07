Sarfaraz Ahmed century: Dressing room reactions’ video goes viral

The dressing room video of the Pakistan team celebrating wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s century in the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi is going viral.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the viral video on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter. It showed the captain Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Yousuf and others clapping and cheering for him from the balcony.

Applause from the dressing room for a terrific knock 🙌#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/9FQ6nA8MpO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 6, 2023

The clip has millions of views with thousands of replies and likes.

He scored a brilliant century and nearly took his team to a series-levelling memorable victory in the second Test in Karachi.

Pakistan, chasing 319 runs to win, fell 15 runs short of victory as they were 304-9 at stumps on the fifth day.

Sarfaraz Ahmed stood out from the rest in the second innings by top-scoring with 118 from 176 deliveries with nine fours and a six to his name.

He put on a 126-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (32 from 146). Moreover, he put on a 70-run stand with Agha Salman (30 from 49).

Moreover, he top-scored in the two-match Test series with 335 runs from four innings. He scored three half-centuries and a ton in the matches. He batted at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 65.17.

He was named both “Player of The Match” and “Player of The Tournament”.

Comments