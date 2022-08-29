Sarfaraz Ahmed criticizes female journalist

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hit out at a female journalist for criticizing Pakistan’s performance against India in their thrilling Asia Cup 2022 match.

The wicketkeeper batter, in a tweet, stated the Green Shirts’ disadvantage was that they had to field five fielders inside the inner circle due to the slow over rate rule.

“A so-called female journalist on national television bashed team by saying neither do they make runs nor they can hold catches after a fight game, wow.”

Pak had the disadvantage after 17th over 5 fielders were inside the circle cuz of slow over rate & 1 of the so called female journalist on national Tv bashing Pakistan team after a fighting match & saying na run karte hai na catch pakarte hai kamal hai bhi🤷‍♂️ #headsUpBoys 🇵🇰 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 28, 2022

India edged past Pakistan in their thrilling Asia Cup 2022 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium Stadium on Sunday.

Babar Azam’s side, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 147. Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 43 from 42 balls with four boundaries and a maximum. The captain along with Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan scored 10 runs each.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul. Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets.

Naseem Shah’s blistering performance went in vain as India completed the run chase with two balls to spare.

Former skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 runs each. Pandya played a 33-run knock to help India get off to a winning start in the tournament.

The pacer gave a memorable performance as he got opening batter KL Rahul out and nearly dismissed Virat Kohli in the first over. He knocked over Suryakumar Yadav.

Mohammad Nawaz also pitched by dismissing captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

