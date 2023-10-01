WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed hits double century in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed continued his rich form in first-class (FC) cricket, scoring a double-century in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The 36-year-old batter, who leads the Karachi Whites, scored his second double-century in FC cricket against Lahore Whites. It marked his 16th first-class century and his second century in the current Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

However, in the same innings, a record was made with five different batters – including Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafique, Ammad Alam, Rameez Aziz, and Sarfaraz Ahmed – scoring a century.

Karachi’s innings broke the record for most individual hundreds scored in a single team innings in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, making it the first time that five batters crossed the three-figure mark together in Pakistani domestic cricket.

🏏 Khurram Manzoor, Ammad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Rameez Aziz 💯 A record 5️⃣ centuries scored in Karachi Whites' innings 📈👏

Karachi Whites, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, posted a formidable total of 784/5, marking the fifth-highest First-Class total in Pakistan and the highest since 1995. Despite the outstanding performance, the match concluded in a draw.

In the first innings, Lahore Whites had declared at 509/9, with Ali Zaryab contributing significantly with a monumental 222-run innings.

After this game, Karachi are at the top of the table with 48 points from three games.