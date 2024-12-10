Sarfaraz Ahmed issues clarification on retirement statement

Former Pakistan captain and Test cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed issued a clarification over his recent statement, which sparked speculation about his retirement from international cricket.

In an interview with a local news channel, the Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain took the time to clarify his future plans.

Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he is still actively playing cricket and is willing to take advantage of any possibilities that present themselves, despite the persistent rumors that he is retiring after being excluded from the selection for the South Africa tour.

If given another chance, he reiterated his dedication to playing for Pakistan in whatever position.

“I’ve never demanded, ‘I want to bat here or there.’ If I am given the chance to play for the national team, I will gladly accept it,” he stated.

The former captain stated that his decision to retire is deeply personal, and he will step down whenever he feels he can no longer contribute as a player.

“As far as leaving cricket is concerned, that is my personal decision. When I feel that I should quit cricket, I will quit,” he concluded.

Earlier statement

During a media appearance last week, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter, who is presently mentoring the Dolphins in the Champions T20 Cup—was asked about his future.

“Look, as far as my career is concerned. I think I don’t need to say anything. Nothing is left. I know what you are waiting for and it will happen soon,” Sarfaraz Ahmed responded, which raised speculations about his retirement.

Sarfaraz made his international debut for Pakistan in 2007 and later become a significant figure in the team’s history.

However, his last appearance for the national side was in the first Test of a three-match series against Australia last year, where he managed to score only seven runs before being dropped from the squad.

Although he remained part of the Test setup for the home series against Bangladesh and the opening Test against England, he found himself warming the bench. Eventually, after a disheartening defeat in the first Test against England, he was released from the squad.

Meanwhile, his last appearance in a white-ball match for Pakistan dates back to November 2021.

He has represented Pakistan in 54 Test matches, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20 Internationals, amassing a total of 6,164 runs including six centuries and 32 half-centuries to his name.

His most notable achievement came in 2017 when he led Pakistan to its first-ever ICC Men’s Champions Trophy title with a stunning 180-run victory over fierce rivals India in the final.