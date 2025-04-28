Sarfaraz Ahmed opens up on challenges of transitioning to coaching

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, currently serving as Team Director of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10, has opened up on the challenges of transitioning to the coaching role.

The wicketkeeping batter led the side for eight years and in a record 80 matches since the inception of the PSL in 2016, and played as a player in the previous edition of the league.

Sarfaraz Ahmed led Quetta Gladiators to their maiden Pakistan Super League title, beating Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in Karachi in 2019.

Ahead of the PSL 10, the former Pakistan captain was appointed Team Director of the side he led for eight years.

In an interview with PCB Digital, Sarfaraz Ahmed opened up about his new role, terming it both exciting and challenging.

“It is an exciting role for me, and I am trying to learn as I have previously worked as a mentor in the two Champions Cup events for team Dolphins,” he said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed added, “It’s not easy for a player to transition into a coaching role, especially after being involved as a player on the field, but over time you need to evolve your skillset and adapt to new responsibilities. I have been with Quetta since the start of the HBL PSL.”

Recalling Quetta Gladiators’ triumph in the 2019 edition, the former Pakistan captain called it a memorable moment after reaching finals and playoffs for three years.

“The team combination was perfect to clinch the title in Karachi. We will aim to replicate the same performance in this edition and lift the trophy again,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators are currently placed in the fifth spot in the ongoing PSL 10, having won one out of their three games.