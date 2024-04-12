Sarfaraz Ahmed opens up on comparison with Mohammad Rizwan

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed recently commented on his comparison with Mohammad Rizwan, terming him the better wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sarfaraz appeared on a local news channel’s sports show and talked about various aspects of cricket and his career before being asked to name the better wicketkeeper batsman between himself and Rizwan.

In reply, the former captain unhesitatingly named Rizwan.

“Mohammad Rizwan has become more mature with time. The way he has been playing, everything about him has improved. I think, currently he is the better wicketkeeper batter,” he added.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 wining captain then claimed that providing a player with consistent chances gives him confidence which ultimately leads to better performances, while denying the claim that he strived less than Rizwan.

“When I was playing, the performance was almost alike. When you play consistently, your confidence grows,” stated Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz Ahmed said that in international cricket, the more you play, the more you will get better

“When I played, I gave some good performances and now the way Rizwan is playing and getting consistent chances, he is growing in confidence and getting better and better.”

“We have wicketkeepers like Azam Khan, Muhammad Haris and Haseebullah, apart from them Rohail Nazir is also in the pipeline. There are more kids like Saad Baig from Under-19. We have the potential and the more they play cricket, especially four-day domestic, the more they’ll get experience and will perform well for Pakistan,” he concluded.