Sarfaraz Ahmed raises voice for bodybuilding star Rameez Ibrahim

Former national team captain and wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has raised his voice for bodybuilder Rameez Ibrahim.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed in his message on Twitter said that ‘Pakistan’s bodybuilder star Rameez Ibrahim has won three world titles by beating India in Thailand last week.

Rameez Ibrahim has not been praised by any official or government, he added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed further said, Rameez Ibrahim has borne his own travel expenses and taken loans and has to pay them back.

“We should help, appreciate success and respect the national heroes”.

