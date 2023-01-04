Sarfaraz Ahmed raises voice for bodybuilding star Rameez Ibrahim

Former national team captain and wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has raised his voice for bodybuilder Rameez Ibrahim.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed in his message on Twitter said that ‘Pakistan’s bodybuilder star Rameez Ibrahim has won three world titles by beating India in Thailand last week.

Rameez Ibrahim has not been praised by any official or government, he added.

Pakistan’s bodybuilding star Ramiz Ibrahim won 3 World Titles in Thailand last week,beating India also.But NO appreciation from any official or govt.He took loan to bear his travel costs and he has to return the loan now.We need to appreciate, help and respect our national heroes pic.twitter.com/qzQRUnTSE2 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 3, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed further said, Rameez Ibrahim has borne his own travel expenses and taken loans and has to pay them back.

“We should help, appreciate success and respect the national heroes”.

