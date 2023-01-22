Sarfaraz Ahmed recites Naat with son in Medina, video goes viral

A video of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and his son Abdullah reciting Naat has gone viral on social media.
In the video, the wicket-keeper batter can be seen holding his son Abdullah on his shoulder while the father-son duo is reciting Naat in beautiful voice.
The Naat recitation has received lots of comments, likes and shares from the netizens.
This wasn’t the first time when Sarfaraz was seen reciting Naat with his son.
In 2019, Sarfaraz Ahmed recited Naat in a beautiful voice during ARY Digital’s Shan-e-Mustafa transmission.
Sarfaraz is not only a good naatkhwan but he is also a Haafiz-e-Qur’an.
He also showed off his Qira’at skills by reciting the Quran at an event held in 2019.