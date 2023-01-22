Sarfaraz Ahmed recites Naat with son in Medina, video goes viral

A video of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and his son Abdullah reciting Naat has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the wicket-keeper batter can be seen holding his son Abdullah on his shoulder while the father-son duo is reciting Naat in beautiful voice.

The Naat recitation has received lots of comments, likes and shares from the netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

This wasn’t the first time when Sarfaraz was seen reciting Naat with his son.

In 2019, Sarfaraz Ahmed recited Naat in a beautiful voice during ARY Digital’s Shan-e-Mustafa transmission.

Sarfaraz is not only a good naatkhwan but he is also a Haafiz-e-Qur’an.

He also showed off his Qira’at skills by reciting the Quran at an event held in 2019.

Comments