Sarfaraz Ahmed's removal triggered Pakistan cricket's downfall: Amir

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said that the decline of Pakistan cricket began when Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed were removed from their roles as head coach and captain, respectively.

Speaking on a sports show about Sarfaraz Ahmed’s removal from the team, Amir said he had stated on record at the time that the decision marked a “dark moment” for Pakistan cricket.

“When Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed were removed from their positions, I predicted that it would be the beginning of a dark era for Pakistan cricket. From that point onward, Pakistan cricket would go down, not up,” Amir said.

He added that even off the record, he had told friends to “mark my words — if Pakistan cricket rises from here, you can hold me accountable.”

“It has gone into decline, and it is still going down,” he remarked.

Amir also criticised the handling of leadership changes by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), particularly regarding Babar Azam.

He said that once Babar was removed as captain after 2023, he should not have been reinstated immediately.

“That was the biggest blunder. From there, internal rivalries among players began. When the system creates competition within the team in a negative way, the entire side suffers,” he said.

“No matter how flawed the system may be, the team must remain united. Once politics enters the dressing room, cricket will suffer,” Amir concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 remain alive but precarious, as their qualification depends on a combination of match results and net run-rate calculations in Super Eights Group 2.

After two matches, Salman Ali Agha’s men are placed third in the group with one point, having seen their clash against New Zealand washed out before suffering defeat to England.

England, unbeaten with two wins from two, have already sealed a semi-final berth and sit top of the group on four points.

Pakistan’s qualification scenarios are now straightforward but challenging.