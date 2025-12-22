Sarfaraz Ahmed slams 'unethical' India following U19 Asia Cup final

Pakistan Under-19 cricket team mentor and former national captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has criticized India’s conduct during the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 final, calling it “unethical” while praising his young squad for a historic and dominant victory.

The boys in green clinched their maiden ACC U19 Asia Cup title emphatically, defending a massive 348-run target by bowling India out for just 156 in 26.2 overs, sealing a 191-run win.

Speaking at a media conference after reaching Pakistan, Sarfaraz did not hold back on India’s behavior during the final.

“India’s behavior regarding the game was not good, and the Indian team’s conduct in cricket was unethical,” he said.

“But we celebrated the victory with sportsmanship, because there should always be sportsmanship in cricket; what India did is their own action.”

The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain also revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a cash reward of Rs10 million for each squad member in recognition of their historic achievement.

“The Prime Minister has announced a reward of Rs 10 million for each player, and in the future, these young players will make the country proud,” Sarfaraz added.

He lauded the team for their exceptional performance, singling out middle-order batter Ahmed Hussain for his gutsy 56 off 72 balls, alongside Sameer Minhas, who top-scored with a sensational 172 off 113 deliveries.

“Ahmed Hussain’s innings was as important as Sameer Minhas’,” Sarfaraz said, highlighting the collective effort that propelled Pakistan to victory.

Pakistan U19 head coach Shahid Anwar also praised the preparation behind the triumph.

He revealed that a talent hunt starting June 17 involved seventy players undergoing trials, with each given four matches to impress selectors before being invited to the final camp.

The ten-day camp in Karachi featured guidance from former cricketers who helped refine the squad’s skills.

“Our goal upon leaving the country was clear: to win the trophy and, more importantly, to win the hearts of cricket fans,” Anwar stated, summarising the team’s dedication and focus.